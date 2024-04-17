IOC launches Paris 2024 official mobile game

Geneva, April 17 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the official mobile game for the Paris 2024 Olympics - Olympics Go! Paris 2024 - was launched to provide truly Olympic gaming experience to the fans.

Sports like breaking, fencing, archery, golf, and swimming are available to fans to play while they can also experience the iconic landmarks around the Olympic venues in Paris, which are simulated into the games as city-building elements.

"Olympics Go! Paris 2024 encapsulates the Olympic spirit and global appeal of the Olympic Games Paris 2024," said Elisabeth Allaman, Deputy Managing Director of IOC Television and Marketing Services.

IOC's collaboration with nWay to initiate the mobile game is the latest development of IOC's promotion of the Olympic brand, reports Xinhua.

