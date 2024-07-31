IOC member Nita Ambani felicitates shooter Sarabjot Singh after bronze medal triumph

Paris [France], July 31 : International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani felicitated Sarabjot Singh following his heroics with Manu Bhaker saw them claim India's second bronze medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

After Sarabjot's heroics, the CEO & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani honoured the shooter at the first-ever India House at the Olympics, following his heroics and athletes from other sports disciplines.

"We are delighted and honoured to have all our athletes with us at the India House today. In the words of our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are no losers in sport. There are only winners and learners. Each one of you has made India proud. Congratulations. I wish each one of you continued success, glory, and fulfilment in your journeys ahead," Nita said during the event.

After Sarabjot's heroics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with him, extended wishes to Sarabjot for his remarkable display, and asked him the reason behind his brilliant teamwork with Manu.

"Many many congratulations to you. You have made India proud. Your efforts have paid off. Extend my wishes to Manu as well. You both showed brilliant teamwork. What is the reason behind it?" PM Modi said on a phone call.

Sarabjot revealed that they have been playing together for a couple of years and said, "Since 2019, we paired in the nationals and other tournaments. The experience was really good, and I hope to perform better the next time."

The success of the duo saw Manu make history for India in the Summer Games. Manu won bronze in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, and the young shooting sensation made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Manu became the first athlete from the Indian contingent after the nation got independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

India athletes present during the event: Arjun Babuta, Harmeet Desai, Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Singh Cheema, Rhythm Sangwan, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna, Sriram Balaji, Srihari Nataraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor