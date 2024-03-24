IPL 2024: Boom, Boom Bumrah rocks Gujarat Titans on return as MI restrict GT to 168/6

Ahmedabad, March 24 Jasprit Bumrah made a brilliant return to action for Mumbai Indians after missing the entire 2023 season as he claimed three wickets to help Mumbai Indians restrict Gujarat Titans to 168/6 in 20 overs in Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

As Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first, the focus was on two players -- both of whom were returning to Mumbai Indians after a long period. Hardik Pandya joined the five-time champions from Gujarat Titans, whom he led to the title in 2022, and was made the captain in place of Rohit Sharma while Bumrah missed the 2023 season because of an injury.

Bumrah came up with a magical performance, claiming 3-14 in their four overs as Mumbai Indians came up with a brilliant bowling performance. Incidentally, both Pandya and Bumrah were born in Gujarat and are playing together for Mumbai Indians against a team from their home state.

Bumrah provided Mumbai Indians the breakthrough by bowling Wriddhiman Saha for 19 off 15 balls (4x4) after he and Shubman Gill had added 31 runs for the first wicket. Bumrah then returned for his second spell and claimed the wickets of the dangerous David Miller (12) and top-scorer Sai Sudharsan in one over as he put the brakes on the Gujarat Titans innings. Bumrah bowled superbly, mixing things up as he conceded only one boundary and bowled 14 dot balls.

Gerald Coetzee was the other Mumbai Indian bowler, of the seven that were used on the night, to get to complete his quota of four overs, claiming 2-27 as he got crucial wickets at the end of the Gujarat innings.

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla was also in his element as he claimed the prized scalp of Shubman Gill, getting the Gujarat Titans skipper to hurry with a quick one and Rohit Sharma took a simple catch to make it 64/2. Gill was the top scorer for Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition and has done well for the country too in the last 12 months. Gill's knock of 31 lasted 22 balls and was studded with three boundaries and one six.

Sai Sudharsan kept Gujarat Titans afloat with a superb 39-ball 45 as Azmatullah Omarzai (17) and David Miller played alongside him to keep Gujarat Titans' scoring rate high.

But Bumrah changed the complexion of the match with his superb over as he sent back both David Miller, foxed by a slower one and Pandya picked a good catch running back, and then hurt Titans by sending back Sai Sudharsan with a full delivery on middle stump -- Tilak Verma pouched it with a diving catch.

Coetzee claimed Omarzai and Rahul Tewatia, who blasted a couple of big sixes in his 15-ball Tewatia to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168/6.

The big question for Mumbai Indians will be whether their batters can keep up the good work started by Bumrah and win the match. The five-time champions have not won their opening match of the IPL since 2012.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans 168/6 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 45, Shubman Gill 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3-14, David Coetzee 2-27) against Mumbai Indians.

