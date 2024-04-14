IPL 2024: Bowled well under pressure; finishing off the game was icing on cake, says Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata, April 14 After Kolkata Knight Riders’ rode on Mitchell Starc’s 3/28 and Phil Salt’s unbeaten 89 to beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets, captain Shreyas Iyer lauded the ability of his team to nail their execution with the ball under pressure and finish off the chase in style.

Left-arm fast-bowler Starc was the pick of KKR bowlers with his spell of 3/28, his best figures of the ongoing season. An impressive Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell also bagged a wicket each to keep LSG to a below-par 161/7.

In the chase, Salt blazed away from the power-play to hit 14 fours and three sixes in his 47-ball unbeaten 89 to complete KKR’s chase with 26 balls to spare, also giving the side their first-ever win over LSG in the IPL.

“Certainly the way we played, it was a comprehensive victory. We bowled well under pressure and then finishing off the game, it was the icing on the cake. It was important to bowl as many slower balls as possible.”

“With the heat coming in, the wicket was a little dry and we wanted to minimise the half-volleys and we wanted the batters to use their power and clear the ropes. That is what we were focusing on and I feel we executed phenomenally well,” said Iyer after the match ended.

The middle overs strangle of LSG by Narine’s 1-17 and Chakravarthy's 1-30 also played a big role in KKR not allowing the visitors’ to break free. “When we got wickets in between, that gave us an advantage. The bowlers were ready whenever I passed on the ball to them. The character and attitude they showed, it was exceptional,” added Iyer.

The comprehensive victory over LSG coming on the Bengali New Year day also meant KKR began their five successive home matches stretch on a winning note. “It is absolutely an advantage but I will keep reiterating that this is a funny tournament and you have to stay in the present. You cannot take the situation lightly.”

“You have to be on top of the game and ensure you do not leave it to someone else. That is what we have been doing sensationally well, and that is what we have to keep doing to build momentum and make sure we are all on the same mindset,” concluded Iyer.

