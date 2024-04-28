IPL 2024: 'Can't sit and speak from a box', Virat Kohli slams strike-rate critics

Ahmedabad, April 28 Coming down heavily on all those who criticised him for his slow strike rate in previous matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) stylish batter Virat Kohli on Sunday said people can't be speaking about his numbers while "sitting in a box and not getting a feel of what's happening in the middle".

After a match-winning 70 off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans here, Kohli tore into his critics in a strongly worded statement. The former RCB captain was animated throughout the match as if he was on a mission. Kohli has faced a lot of social media trolls in recent times for his poor strike rate. But on Sunday, he once again managed to silence all those criticising him.

Kohli was quick to share his thoughts with the commentators, by saying, “All the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well...Other ones who love talking about this stuff. But for me, it's just about winning the game for the team and there's a reason why you do it for 15 years. Because you've done this day and day out you won games for your teams. I am not quite sure if you've not been in that situation yourself. To sit and speak about the game from a box."

“I don't really think it's the same thing. So, for me, it's just about doing my job. You know, people can talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game, but those who have done in day and day out, they know what's happening and it's kind of a muscle memory for me now,” he said.

Last week, the Orange Cap-holder was questioned for his strike rate in RCB's win over SRH. He managed just 51 runs from 43 balls as he struggled against the likes of Mayank Markande and Shahbaz Ahmed.

However, on Sunday, he made the best use of the Power-play and slammed the GT spinners all over the ground.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor