IPL 2024: CSK v LSG overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Chennai, April 23 Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their reverse fixture of the IPL 2024 on Tuesday.

LSG are fifth with four wins in seven games while CSK are fourth with similar number wins. In their last encounter last week, LSG registered an eight-wicket win over the defending champions CSK.

The two teams have met four times in the tournament so far of which one match was washed out.

CSK v LSG head-to-head 4-

Lucknow Super Giants: 2

Chennai Super Kings: 1

Abandoned: 1

CSK v LSG match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

CSK v LSG match venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live broadcast of CSK v LSG match on television in India: CSK v LSG match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of CSK v LSG will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Yadav

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor