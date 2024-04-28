IPL 2024: CSK v SRH overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Chennai, April 28 Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 46 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday evening.

CSK are sixth in the points table with four wins in eight games. However, SRH are third after five wins.

The two teams have met 20 times in the tournament so far.

CSK v SRH head-to-head

Chennai Super Kings: 14

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 6

CSK v SRH match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

CSK v SRH match venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live broadcast of CSK v SRH match on television in India: The CSK v SRH match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of CSK v SRH will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor