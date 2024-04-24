IPL 2024: 'Dew took our spinners away from the game', admits Gaikwad after CSK's home loss to LSG

Chennai, April 24 After the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a loss in their home MA Chidambaram Stadium against Lucknow Super Giant's (LSG), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said that excess dew played its part as it took the home team's "spinners out of the game".

Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 108 and Shivam Dube smashed mashed a fierce 27-ball 66, striking three fours and seven as CSK posted a total of 210/4.

But Gaikwad and Dube's efforts went in vain as LSG pulled off the highest successful chase at Chepauk to beat CSK by six wickets, their first loss at home this season. Marcus Stonis, who scored a magnificent 63-ball 124 not out, including 13 fours and six maximums, guided LSG to victory.

"Tough pill to swallow. But good game of cricket. LSG played really well in the back end. We had the game in control till the 13th-14th over but hats off to Stoinis. He played brilliantly," Gaikwad said in a post-match presentation.

"Dew played a part. I feel there was a huge amount of dew and it took our spinners out of the game. If there was no dew, definitely, we could have controlled the middle phase and taken the game deeper. But these are part of the game. Still a long way to go in the tournament," he said.

Batting first, when CSK were 49/2 within the power-play, Ravindra Jadeja (16) and Ruturaj put on a 52-run stand for the third wicket, taking the team past the 100-run mark.

After Jadeja's dismissal, Dube walked in at No. 5 and stitched a spectacular 104-run partnership with the skipper, helping CSK to go past the 200-run mark. With just two balls left and Dube making his way back to the dugout, MS Dhoni gave a perfect finish smashing the final ball for a boundary.

Speaking on CSK's batting order, Gaikwad revealed that it was the clear process and thought that after the powerplay if the wicket comes then Dube will come out to bat.

"Well, obviously Jaddu (Jadeja) is batting at No. 4 and we lost the second wicket in the powerplay. So, he was the one to come at that stage," Gaikwad said. "We have a pretty much clear process and clear thinking and that after the powerplay if wicket comes then he (Dube) will come. You cannot force yourself to get out and ask him to come in," said Gaikwad.

"Batting first, we couldn't have got more than that," he said. "To be honest, I never thought it was enough, just about par with the kind of dew we've been having in the last few practice sessions. I knew it will go down to the last over but credit to them, they batted really well," he added.

