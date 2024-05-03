IPL 2024: 'I was so detached from the result', says Bhuvneshwar on thrilling final over vs RR

Hyderabad, May 3 Veteran India and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that "he was thoughtless" while defending 12 runs in the final over against Rajasthan Royals (RR), adding that he was "detached from the result" and was just focusing on the process.

Bhuvneshwar was entrusted with the responsibility of defending 12 in the thrilling final over. When the equation came down to two runs needed off the last ball, the 34-year-old bowled a low full toss, which Powell looked to flick but missed and was hit on the pads. SRH went up on an appeal, and the umpire raised the finger.

Then, Powell opted for a review, but replays showed all three reds. As a result, SRH pulled off a thrilling one-run win over table-toppers RR.

"I told everyone the process is very important. I was literally thoughtless; I was not thinking about the result. I was just trying to do what I could. I was not thinking about the one extra fielder up, or whatever the restriction was there, I was so detached from the result. I wasn't thinking about where the fielder is, where he is going to hit, or where I'm gonna bowl, I was so focused on the process, that was the only thing I was doing."

Earling in the defence, Bhuvneshwar had set the tone with the crucial wickets of Impact Player Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson with a new ball in the first over. He first had Buttler caught at slip off the second ball of the innings and then castled Samson three balls later off an inswinger.

"It was the first match the ball swung so much. I can't really pinpoint where the ball swung last, but the way it swung I literally enjoyed it. When it swings, you are always on top of the game, you try to take wickets and luckily, I got wickets," he added.

Bhuvneshwar picked a brilliant 3-41, while skipper Pat Cummins and T Natarajan took two wickets each as SRH came out of nowhere to clinch a thrilling win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

