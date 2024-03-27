IPL 2024: It looked like we were watching a 22-year-old Dhoni again, says Parthiv Patel on the sensational catch

Chennai, March 27 In Chennai Super Kings’ 63-run win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, Mahendra Singh Dhoni left everyone stunned while taking an incredible quick diving catch of Vijay Shankar, which led to former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel saying that it looked like the 22-year-old version of Dhoni was on the field.

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the home crowd erupted in joy as Dhoni showcased his quick reflexes with an excellent diving catch of Shankar off all-rounder Daryl Mitchell’s delivery. The host broadcasters later revealed Dhoni stretched a remarkable distance of 2.27 meters to take the sensational catch.

“I have never seen him practice wicketkeeping. The one important thing we can see here is the distance that he covered. A lot of wicketkeepers have an initial movement where they usually go towards the leg side, but MS Dhoni consistently dives in the same direction and can cover two meters of distance. It looked like we were watching a 22-year-old Dhoni again.”

“You have to praise him. A lot of young wicketkeepers should learn this technical point. When you use one leg to move to the leg side, you can’t cover the distance on the off-side. Dhoni’s anticipation is always correct, which allows him to cover the distance well, and very few times do we see that he needs to dive for the ball, because his anticipation is so good, and he covers the distance,” said Parthiv on Match Centre Live show on JioCinema, where he’s an IPL expert.

In the Tamil commentary feed, former India batter Abhinav Mukund, who played under Dhoni's tutelage at CSK, was amazed by watching the him pull off the catch in less than a second’s reaction time. "The Chepauk crowd on its feet! A flying tiger, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, ahaa! A 42-year-old man leaping like a lion to take a brilliant catch, MS Dhoni! Mitchell has taken the breakthrough, Vijay Shankar is out now, 52-3."

His colleague in the commentary box, Ashwath Bobo, was quick to bring out a reference from Rajinikanth’s 2023 Tamil movie, 'Jailer' in relation to Dhoni taking that catch. "OUT! Hukum, MSD ka Hukum. I swear he isn’t finished yet. This is MS Dhoni, don’t mess with him. What a diving catch! They just got in Daryl Mitchell, and it was a slight edge and a wonderful catch."

Parthiv also praised the veteran Ajinkya Rahane for taking a good acrobatic catch of David Miller, as CSK inched closer to a victory. “It was a remarkable catch. When you’re fielding in the deep, the hardest catches come when you have to dive forward. We’ve already seen the amazing catches Rahane is capable of taking.”

“If we talk about an all-round fielder, it’s him. We’ve seen him pick up great catches in the slips for India before. Today, he stood in a difficult spot, deep mid-wicket, which is David Miller’s hitting zone, and he picked up a wonderful catch.”

AB de Villiers went on to credit CSK for Shivam Dube’s good run in the tournament, as seen from a stunning knock of 51 and recalled how the all-rounder has made a turnaround from being edgy in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room, from where he began his IPL career.

“It’s fantastic to see Shivam like this. He never really broke free in the RCB changing room. He was quite a shy guy, worked really hard, and asked a lot of questions back in the day. I think he did a bit of learning there but never felt comfortable.”

“He talks about being free in CSK, and that is the magic recipe that MSD, Gaikwad, Stephen Fleming, and all the guys from the past have set up over there. It’s a workhorse of a franchise that just makes it work every time, every single season, with new players who feel free to express themselves.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor