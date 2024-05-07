IPL 2024: KKR charter flight reaches Kolkata after getting diverted twice

Kolkata, May 7 Kolkata Knight Riders' charter flight from Lucknow to Kolkata finally reached Kolkata after getting diverted twice. Kolkata Knight Riders' charter flight from Lucknow to Kolkata on Monday night was diverted twice -- first to Guwahati and then to Varanasi -- due to inclement weather at Kolkata. The Knight Riders finally landed in Kolkata after taking another flight to the city on Tuesday at noon.

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took to his Instagram handle to update the fans regarding the team finally reaching Kolkata after almost 20 hours.

"20 hours after taking off from Lucknow, flying more than 8 hours mid-air with extreme turbulence, after 2 diversions to Guwahati and Varanasi and getting an unexpected darshan of Kashi Vishwanath Shiva temple and river Ganges, we finally land in the land of joy once again, Kolkata," Chakaravarthy's wrote in his Instagram story.

Kolkata are due to play a match at home, at the Eden Gardens, against Mumbai Indians on May 11.

KKR's previous IPL 2024 match was in Lucknow, where they beat LSG at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday by an emphatic margin of 98 runs to climb to the top of the table.

