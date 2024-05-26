IPL 2024: KKR v SRH overall head-to-head, when and where to watch

Chennai, May 26 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the summit clash of the IPL 2024 on Sunday.

KKR last clinched the IPL title in 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who is now the mentor of the franchise. Meanwhile, SRH secured the title in 2016 with David Warner as captain and, in 2024, are once again they being led by an Australian cricketer.

The two teams have met 27 times in the IPL with Kolkata holding advantage in the head-to-head matchup.

KKR v SRH head-to-head- 27

Kolkata Knight Riders: 18

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9

KKR v SRH match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

KKR v SRH match venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

KKR v SRH Live broadcast on television in India: The KKR v SRH match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of KKR v SRH is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

