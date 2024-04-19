IPL 2024: LSG v CSK overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Lucknow, April 19 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 34 of the IPL 2024 on Friday.

Five-time champions CSK are currently third on the points table with eight points from six games. On the other hand, LSG are fifth with three wins.

The two teams have met three times in the tournament with both teams winning each and one match was washed out.

LSG v CSK head-to-head 3

Lucknow Super Giants: 1

Chennai Super Kings: 1

Abandoned: 1

LSG v CSK match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

LSG v CSK match venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live broadcast of LSG v CSK match on television in India: LSG v CSK match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of LSG v CSK will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar

