IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav is in probable XII against Mumbai, says LSG bowling coach Morne Morkel

Lucknow, April 29 Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that speed sensation Mayank Yadav has passed all the fitness tests and will play the match against Mumbai Indians in Match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The star bowler had suffered a soreness in the lower abdominal area during the match against Gujarat Titans and has now recovered.

“Regarding Mayank Yadav, he has passed all the fitness tests and is in the probable XII for the match against Mumbai Indians. He is looking good and is ready to bowl again,” said Morne Morkel in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Mayank was also seen bowling in the evening practice session, here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Yadav has so far played three IPL matches and has claimed six wickets, three each against PBKS and RCB. In a match against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Yadav had to walk off the field after bowling just one over, where he was down on pace and was hit for three boundaries, conceding 13 runs overall.

In their next match, Lucknow Super Giants face Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday.

