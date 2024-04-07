IPL 2024: MI v DC overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Mumbai, April 7 Winless Mumbai Indians (MI) will host struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday.

Both teams are placed at the bottom of the points table and will be in desperate need of a win. MI are still without a win, while DC have won just one of their four games and both teams are coming into the game on the back of comprehensive defeats.

The two teams have met 33 times in the tournament so far.

MI v DC head-to-head 33 :

Mumbai Indians: 18

Delhi Capitals: 15

MI v DC Match time: The Match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

MI v DC match venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live broadcast of MI v DC match on television in India: MI v DC match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of MI v DC will be available on JioCinema.

