IPL 2024: Mohsin Khan doubtful for Lucknow's match against Gujarat

Lucknow, April 6 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pace bowler Mohsin Khan is doubtful for their next match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday as he suffered back stiffness during his flight to Bengaluru. LSG’s bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed Mohsin’s vulnerability and said that the bowler would go for a fitness test in the practice session.

“He (Mohsin Khan) suffered back stiffness (spasm) during our flight to Bengaluru for the match. He reported to us and showed discomfort for the match. He looks fit but we will go for a fitness test in our practice session and then we will take the call. He is our premier bowler and has performed very well in the 2023 season and is also handy this season,” Morkel said in the pre-match press conference.

Mohsin didn't play LSG’s match against RCB and was replaced by Yash Thakur. Mohsin has so far played two matches for LSG and has taken three wickets.

