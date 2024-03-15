IPL 2024: Ngidi ruled out due to injury, Capitals name Fraser-McGurk as replacement

New Delhi, March 15 South African pacer Lungisani Ngidi has suffered an injury and will miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with Delhi Capitals (DC) naming all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for him.

Ngidi, who has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets against his name, was ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to a lower-back injury. Ngidi, who had played recently in the SA20, will not be taking part in the upcoming season and this prompted Capitals to go for Fraser-McGurk.

Cricket South Africa in a statement released on Friday stated, “Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been released by Delhi Capitals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as he continues his recovery from a lower back injury.”

“The 27-year-old sustained the injury during the playoffs of the SA20 last month. Ngidi is currently being monitored by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical team and undergoing rehab with his provincial team, the Momentum Multiply Titans.”

“He is expected to return to play in the second half of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge in April,” it further added.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has played two ODIs for Australia. He joins DC for his reserve price of INR 50 Lac.

The youngster had already represented the Dubai Capitals, DC's franchise, in the ILT20 this year and made a big impact during his time with the side.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor