IPL 2024: 'Not the prettiest thing in the world...', Head pleased with match-winning 102 against RCB

Bengaluru, April 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head has said he was pleased with the way he struck the ball in scoring his maiden IPL century and fastest for his franchise in just 39 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024.

Head, who oversaw Australia's victories in both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup final in the past year, issued another cautionary note to bowlers ahead of the T20 World Cup. He hit a career-high 102 off 41 balls against RCB with nine fours and eight sixes, following up on his quick-fire knock of 62 from 24 balls against the Mumbai Indians earlier this season.

Head went on to smash the fastest century for Hyderabad in 39 deliveries, breaking David Warner’s previous record of 43 deliveries. This was the fourth fastest century in the history of the IPL only behind Chris Gayle, Yusuf Pathan, and David Miller.

"Had nice little bit of food after getting subbed out, had a shower and put my feet up. The pitch played beautifully, we got feedback from the groundsmen and few local guys in the meeting, and we thought we had to take the license to go," said Head after the match.

"Abhishek and I complement each other really well, he's young and fearless. I'm loving batting with him so far. It's not the prettiest thing in the world but pleased with how I struck the ball today," he added.

Veteran batter Dinesh Karthik's 83 off 35 deliveries went in vain as SRH defeated RCB by 25 runs in the highest aggregate total for a T20 match with a tally of 549 runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor