IPL 2024: Rayudu feels win against PBKS will lift RR's confidence' to finish in top-two

New Delhi, May 15 Former India batter Ambati Rayudu feels that a win against Punjab Kings will bolster Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 'confidence' to finish among top-two in the league stage of the IPL 2024 following their three consecutive losses.

RR became the second team to qualify for the playoffs after Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 19 runs on Tuesday to finish their campaign with 12 points in 14 matches.

Sanju Samson-led side lost their last three games and is aiming to return to winning ways before heading to the knockout stage of the tournament. Royals have a glittering start with four consecutive wins and remained in the top four throughout the season. Despite falling behind in the last three consecutive games, Rajasthan remain in second place in the points table with 16 points in 12 games.

“They've played well throughout the season and this is the lucky break they've got at a crucial time when they aren't performing at their best. So this will give them the confidence as they go in for their next 2 games and hopefully they can qualify for the playoffs too," Rayudu told Star Sports.

After Punjab, the Jaipur-based franchise will take on table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their final league stage encounter. The veteran cricketer believes that Rajasthan should aim for a win against Punjab as Kolkata will give a tough challenge.

"Of course, they would love to win the next game they are playing and ideally should be winning it because the final game they play is against KKR. I don't think KKR will give them anything easy, because they will be scared about RR coming into the playoffs, especially in the top 2, given the form RR have shown in the tournament," Rayudu said.

"So, I feel they have their fate in their own hands and I think they are going to pull through and qualify in the top 2 at the expense of CSK," he added.

Former England captain Paul Collingwood shared his thoughts on the replacement of Jos Butler and Rajasthan Royals making it to playoffs,"Tom Kohler-Cadmore is very powerful in the first six overs, so he could be a great replacement for Jos. It's an English-to-English switch, which is good for the Rajasthan Royals. They can relax now, they've got the qualification under the belt so they can definitely relax."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor