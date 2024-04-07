IPL 2024: RCB have to seriously consider Will Jacks, says Tom Moody after overseas batters’ fail to fire

Jaipur, April 7 With four defeats from five games of their IPL 2024 campaign, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the points table, at eighth position.

With Saturday’s defeat to Rajasthan Royals showcasing their overseas’ batters inability to fire, former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody has called upon the RCB think-tank to consider having England all-rounder Will Jacks in the playing eleven to solve their issues on this front.

So far in IPL 2024, captain Faf du Plessis has made 109 runs, Glenn Maxwell has amassed just 32 runs, while Cameron Green, a big pre-auction trade, has scored 68 runs. On the other hand, Jacks’ powerplay strike rate of 164.21 is the best among batters who've faced at least 1000 balls in T20s and his strike-rate also stands at 146 in the middle overs.

"RCB have to seriously consider Will Jacks. How they fit him in is a discussion that needs to be had. I can't se him coming in for Faf. To me, both Maxwell and Green are under pressure. I think your hand is forced," said Moody on ESPNcricinfo's 'T20: Time-Out' show.

In February this year, Jacks smashed an unbeaten 53-ball 108 to help Comilla Victorians post 239 against Chattogram Challengers in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match. But who does Jacks replace in the RCB playing eleven is a big question, amidst the growing clamour for the side to resurrect its IPL campaign before its too late.

"You can't have a potential resource in your squad and not press the trigger particularly when you're in the position you're in now. If you don't do it now, when will you do it? Your season's already gone. I'd back Faf and Virat to open and put Will Jacks at No. 3," added Moody.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will next face five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2024 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

