IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's 54 not out, superb bowling help Rajasthan Royals thrash MI by six wickets

Mumbai, April 1 Riyan Parag slammed back-to-back half-centuries as Rajasthan Royals hammered Mumbai Indians by six wickets with 27 balls to spare in Match 14 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

In a match dominated by the bowlers, Parag struck the lone fifty, his composed knock coming off 38 balls as he ended the match with a flurry of shots, two sixes and a four off Gerald Coetzee to seal the third victory for Rajasthan Royals, taking them to the top of the IPL table with six points.

Parag struck five fours and three sixes and shared a 40-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin as Rajasthan Royals recovered from 48/3 to reach 127/4. The victory was set up by their bowlers -- Trent Boult (3-22) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3-11) as they helped them restrict Mumbai Indians to 125/9 in 20 overs. Nandre Burger claimed 2-32 to contribute to the RR cause after skipper Sanju Samson had won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch that provided seam movement initially but eased out in the second innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck the 17-year-old South African pacer Kwena Maphaka to back-to-back boundaries off the fourth and fifth deliveries of the opening over, carving it squarely on the off over point from a full-length delivery and following it by clearing the infield on the leg-side when the pacer pitched it short.

But the young South African had his revenge on the next delivery, as a full-length delivery outside off shaped away and Jaiswal lobbed it straight to Tim David at cover. Maphaka claimed his first IPL wicket in his second match after going wicketless for 66 against SRH in Hyderabad. RR were 10/1.

Skipper Sanju Samson lashed a widish delivery from Maphaka through point for a boundary and then enjoyed the same result off the next delivery, as the bowler offered more width. But Samson was out soon, castled by Akash Madhwal as he chopped onto his stumps, attempting a cut without any foot movement.

And when Jos Buttler, who was troubled by Jasprit Bumrah despite being struck for a boundary, was out for 13, caught by Piyush Chawla as he pulled Akash Madhwal flat and straight to fine leg, Rajasthan Royals were in trouble at 48/3 in the 7th over.

However, a 40-run partnership off 35 balls for the fourth wicket between Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin propelled them ahead on course to victory. While Parag dropped anchor, Ashwin struck a run-a-ball 16, hitting a four as Rajasthan Royals remained on course. It was slow going as RR tried to consolidate their position. Madhwal got Ashwin for his third wicket, with a short one outside off and Ashwin attempted to turn it to leg and edged it to Tilak Varma.

Parag ramped Gerald Coetzee to the boundary and followed it up with another boundary off the next delivery. A boundary each off Coetzee and Bumrah helped him keep RR's hopes alive. They reached 100/4 in the 14th over.

With 25 needed off 36 balls, Parag slogged Piyush Chawal over cow corner for his first six and in the next over carved Coetzee over cover for six and followed it up with a pull-over midwicket to complete his back-to-back fifties.

He sealed victory for Rajasthan Royals with a top-edge off a short one by Coetzee as the ball sailed over the keeper's head to the boundary. Parag remained unbeaten on 54 as he helped Rajasthan Royals to their third victory in three matches. They also became the second team after KKR to win an away match in IPL 2024.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 125/9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 34, Tilak Varma 32; Yuzvendra Chahal 3-11, Trent Boult 3-22, Nandre Burger 2-32) lost to Rajasthan Royals 127/4 in 15.3 overs (Riyan Parag 54 not out; Akash Madhwal 3-20) by six wickets.

