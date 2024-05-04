IPL 2024: Superb bowling by Dayal, Vyshak, Siraj sees RCB bowl out GT for 147

Bengaluru, May 4 Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Mohammed Siraj picked two wickets each in a superb bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowled out Gujarat Titans for a below-par 147 in match 52 of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

On a two-paced surface, Dayal, Vyshak and Siraj got their lengths and rhythm spot-on to bundle out GT for the lowest total at the venue in IPL 2024. They were also supported by Cameron Green and Karn Sharma taking a wicket apiece.

Shahrukh Khan, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia chipped in with sizeable 30s, but none of them converted it into a big knock to make it the third time GT have been bowled out this season.

Pushed into batting first, Wriddhiman Saha’s poor form continued when Siraj found late movement on a short and wide ball, which was good enough to find an outside edge. It was also the fourth time Siraj took out Saha in the IPL.

Siraj found late movement again when he forced Gill to whip and ended up with a deep point taking a leading edge. The consistent Sai Sudharsan was next to fall, pulling without footwork and top-edge caught by mid-off against Green, as GT ended the Power-play at a paltry 23/3, the lowest total in this six-over phase of IPL 2024.

Post a horror Power-play, GT got some boundaries flowing, starting with Shahrukh glancing and cutting off Vyshak in the seventh over. He and Miller, dropped on 23 by Karn Sharma off Green, got some sublime timing on their shots to keep GT innings going as 38 runs came from overs 8-11.

Shahrukh brought up the 50-run stand for the fourth wicket in the 11th over by smashing Green high over long-on for a 94-m six. But RCB launched a fight-back in successive overs - Miller holed out to long-on off Karn after hitting a six over extra cover, while Shahrukh was run out by a direct hit from Virat Kohli at non-striker’s end.

Tewatia took a liking to Karn by smashing three fours and a six to take 19 runs off the 16th over, followed by Rashid taking two boundaries off Siraj in the next over. But Dayal brought a halt to the 44-run stand by castling Rashid’s leg-stump with a yorker, before taking out Tewatia with a short ball, with the diving third man taking the catch off the top edge.

Vyshak came back to take out Manav Suthar and Vijay Shankar, apart from a run-out of Mohit Sharma in the final over as RCB got a team hat-trick to bowl out GT with three balls unused in their innings.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 147 in 19.3 overs (Shahrukh Khan 37, Rahul Tewatia 35; Yash Dayal 2-21, Vyshak Vijaykumar 2-23) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

