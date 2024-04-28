IPL 2024: Tushar Deshpande’s four-fer leads CSK to a massive 78-run win over SRH

Chennai, April 28 Fast bowler Tushar Deshpande picked a superb four-wicket haul as defending champions Chennai Super Kings broke their two-match losing streak with a massive 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening.

After captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 98 and Daryl Mitchell’s 52 propelled CSK to a huge 212/3, SRH were never in the chase and were eventually bowled out for 134 in 18.5 overs. Deshpande struck thrice in the Power-play to pick IPL-best figures of 4-22 and lead a brilliant bowling performance for CSK.

Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman (two wickets each), Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur (one scalp each) were also amongst the wicket-takers for CSK.

The big victory is also CSK’s 50th IPL win at Chepauk and it takes them from sixth to third place on the points table, where they are now tied on 10 points with SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Chasing 213, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma hit three quick boundaries, before Deshpande’s triple strikes derailed the SRH chase upfront. On his slower wide ball, Head holed out to deep point.

Impact Player Anmolpreet Singh was undone by late movement and gave a leading edge to extra cover. Abhishek Sharma was next to fall, undone by a slower short ball which he sliced to point as SRH reached 53/3 at the end of power-play.

CSK continued to put pressure on SRH when Nitish Kumar Reddy top-edged a pull to M.S. Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja, followed by Matheesha Pathirana bowling a magnificent yorker to take out Aiden Markram’s middle stump. Such was the tight grip held by CSK bowlers that SRH could hit only three boundaries in the middle overs.

Pathirana struck again when Heinrich Klaasen didn’t get much elevation on a low full toss and holed out to long-on, while Abdul Samad hit straight to long-off against Shardul Thakur. Deshpande got his fourth wicket when Pat Cummins holed out to long-on, and Mitchell took his fifth catch of the game when Shahbaz Ahmed whipped straight to him at square leg.

CSK ended SRH’s innings in the 19th over when Moeen Ali grabbed a good low catch at the extra cover of Jaydev Unadkat to complete a massive win for the hosts, despite a lot of dew being on the outfield in the second innings.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 212/3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 98, Daryl Mitchell 52; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1-38, Jaydev Unadkat 1-38) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 134 in 18.5 overs (Aiden Markram 32; Tushar Deshpande 4-27, Matheesha Pathirana 2-17) by 78 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor