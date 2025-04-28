IPL 2025: MI have so many match winners in that playing XI, says Chawla

New Delhi, April 28 Former India spinner Piyush Chawla was elated with Mumbai Indians dominating 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday and credited that to number of match winners the five-time champions have in their playing 11.

It was Mumbai's fifth consecutive win of the season that pushed them to third spot in the points table with 12 points in 10 games.

Asked to bat first, Ryan Rickleton and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries while debutant Corbin Bosch and Naman Dhir played cameo knocks of 25 and 20 to power Mumbai Indians to 215/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult shared seven wickets between them along with two and one scalp from Will Jacks and Bosch respectively.

"If you see the number of match winners Mumbai Indians have in their squad, you start right from the beginning till number 11. Ryan Rickelton - the knock that he played today - we know Rohit Sharma, what he has done in the last two games. Today, Bumrah with the ball, Will Jacks came in, and he provided those two crucial wickets," Chawla said on JioHotstar.

The veteran feels that things are falling into place for MI, who endured a turbulent start to the season after losing four of their first five matches.

"So, I think things are falling in place; whatever Hardik is doing, it's happening for the team, and that's what this team is all about. You have so many match winners in that playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah came in as an impact player and what impact he has left on the game! So that's why this team is on a roll, and when Mumbai Indians are on a roll, every other team should be scared of them," he added.

Mumbai Indians will take on depleted Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1.

