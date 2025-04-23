IPL 2025: Unpredictable Chinnaswamy wicket is no excuse, says Patidar on RCB’s home troubles

Bengaluru, April 23 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has admitted that his side has not played good cricket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, their home ground this season, which is the reason for their poor results at home in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025..

The Patidar-led side has been impeccable in the tournament and currently sits in third place, tied with Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on 10 points. However, Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a hurdle they need to overcome, as three of their losses have come at home. They have not won a single game at the venue this season.

Despite this, Patidar remains positive and says the unpredictable nature of the wicket at the venue is not to be used as an excuse.

“We have not played good cricket in our home matches, and you have talked about the toss, it's not in my hands, so let's see. And this time, wickets are a bit tricky and unpredictable over here, but that is not an excuse. So, we'll try to adapt to the situation and conditions as quickly as possible,” said Patidar in the pre-game conference.

However, interestingly, RCB have not gotten the opportunity to chase in front of their home crowd and are unbeaten this season when bowling first. “It is not that if you lose the toss, half the battle is lost because the toss is not in our control. But as a player, if you have to bat first, you would always try to do the best you can in such a situation and conditions. So, we are trying to focus more on that aspect and not on the toss,” he said.

Despite not winning at home, the side is yet to lose on the road. Patidar revealed that the secret to their success is to focus only on the present.

“For us, I think it is about being in the present moment because, in this league, you have back-to-back matches. So, it's important to learn from the past and learn from the errors. We don't keep talking about the home matches that we have lost, and we focus on the present as much as possible, which is more important. We always try to do our best on that day,” said Patidar.

