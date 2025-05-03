IPL 2025: Vaibhav has been given license to express himself without added pressure, says RR bowling coach Shane Bond

Kolkata, May 3 Shane Bond, the bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals, has expressed his unwavering support for teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, despite the ups and downs in his young Indian Premier League (IPL) career.

Suryavanshi, who made history by becoming the youngest player to score an IPL century with a 35-ball knock against Gujarat Titans on April 28, faced a reality check in his next match with a two-ball duck against Mumbai Indians. However, Bond remains confident in his potential and emphasized the importance of not overcomplicating things for the 14-year-old.

“Vaibhav has been given a license to go out and just play, which he’s done an amazing job at, for a 14-year-old,” said Bond in the press conference. He further added that the coaching staff has been intentional in keeping things simple for the teen, allowing him to express himself without added pressure. “We don’t want to panic with someone so young,” Bond explained. “He’s going to fail sometimes, and he’s going to have to learn to deal with that.”

“He missed out in the last game, but for us, you don’t really want to panic with someone so young,” he said. “He’s had a fantastic start, but he’s also going to go through the ups and downs. You know, he’s going to fail sometimes, and he’s going to have to learn to deal with that, with someone so young."

Bond highlighted the learning curve that Suryavanshi is on and the Royals’ focus on providing him with the right environment. “Assistant coach Vikram Rathour works closely with him on game plans, but outside of that, he’s just a kid, so we let him keep swinging,” Bond said.

The coach also stressed the importance of shielding Suryavanshi from the pressures of fame and social media. “We try to protect him from the outside noise,” Bond said. “He’s a lovely kid, quiet, and his determination and confidence have been spectacular so far.”

While Bond’s support extends to the young cricketer, he also praised the performance of Jofra Archer, Rajasthan Royals’ best bowler this season, and encouraged his players to continue fighting despite being knocked out of playoff contention. Bond’s message to the team was clear: “It’s about attitude, the desire to compete and win, regardless of the points table.”

"Yeah, he's going great. I mean, it was a tough start for him. But now he’s played every game. He’s getting that continuity of performance,” Bond said.

“I read some stats the other day.. He had caused the most shot percentage and had been unlucky, with catches going down. So I’m really pleased with the way he’s gone about his work. He’s been hostile.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor