Ira Sharma makes to main draw of Canada Open 2025

Calgary [Canada], July 2 : Indian shuttler Ira Sharma managed to qualify for the women's singles main draw of the Canada Open 2025 badminton tournament after winning her qualifier match at the Markham Pan Am Centre in Calgary on Tuesday.

Ira Sharma, world No. 84 in the badminton rankings, made short work of Germany's world No. 119 Miranda Wilson, cruising to a 21-9, 21-13 victory in just 34 minutes.

This was the Indian badminton player's second straight win over her German opponent in as many matches, as per Olympics.com.

Ira, who made the pre-quarterfinals at the US Open last week after starting from the qualifiers, will next face Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in the opening round of the main draw, which will also feature India's Shriyanshi Valishetty and Tanya Hemanth.

Meanwhile, Chirag Sen fell short of making the cut for the men's singles main draw at the BWF Super 300 tournament after losing 21-14, 21-10 to Malaysia's Eogene Ewe in the qualifiers.

Sen is ranked 137th in the world while Ewe is 98th.

The men's singles field at the Canada Open badminton features a strong Indian presence, led by former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, US Open champion Ayush Shetty, Priyanshu Rajawat and S Sankar Muthusamy.

Only two Indian shuttlers, however, will be moving on to the second round with seventh seed Rajawat set to face Srikanth while fifth seed Ayush will stand opposite to Muthusamy in the opening round on Wednesday.

Mixed doubles top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are the only Indian team in action at the 2025 Canada Open.

