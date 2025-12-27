Ireland announces squad for Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Dublin, Dec 27 Cricket Ireland has announced its 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Kathmandu, Nepal, from January 18 to February 1, 2026. Gaby Lewis is set to serve as the team captain again, with Orla Prendergast as her deputy.

The Irish squad will leave on January 6, 2026, to attend a six-day preparation camp in Dubai, before travelling to Nepal on January 12. The team will participate in two official warm-up matches against Nepal and Zimbabwe.

The Qualifier will feature teams from Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Namibia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand, the USA, and Zimbabwe. These teams are divided into two groups of five, with Ireland placed in Group A. After all group matches, the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, and the top four from this stage will then qualify for the T20 World Cup.

Graeme West, Director of High Performance, said, “The recent tour to South Africa demonstrated how tough international cricket can be, but also how our group can learn, adapt, and grow from the experience. While that South Africa series was an opportunity to hone skills and identify areas of further improvement required, the upcoming Qualifier will be the time when the squad will need to put that experience into action on the field.

“Nepali wickets are traditionally low and slow, so we are taking three frontline spinners in the squad as they will likely play a key role in the expected conditions. We have no major injury concerns, with Amy Hunter expected to fully recover from the niggle that kept her out of the 3rd ODI against South Africa recently.

“We wish Lloyd [Tennant, head coach] and the squad well – and look forward to a hopefully successful qualifying campaign and another appearance by Ireland at a major event in June 2026.”

Ireland Squad for T20 World Cup Qualifiers: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, ?Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell

