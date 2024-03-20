ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City match result revised after league rule breach

New Delhi, March 20 The result of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai city FC, which ended in a 1-1 draw on March 8, has been revised and Jamshedpur have been handed a 3-0 defeat against Mumbai, due to fielding an ineligible player.

Mumbai City FC lodged a formal protest with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on March 8, citing Jamshedpur FC's failure to field a minimum of seven domestic players on the pitch at all times during their match.

After reviewing the protest in compliance with the ISL 2023-24 League Rules, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee has sided with Mumbai City FC in their decision.

"Following a thorough review of the said complaint in accordance with the ISL 2023-24 League Rules, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee delivered a verdict in favour of Mumbai City FC on Wednesday.

"Basis this judgement, the Match shall result in a forfeiture for Jamshedpur FC, with the revised scoreline being a 0-3 loss to them," the ISL statement read.

As a result, Mumbai extended their lead at the top by two points and now have 41 points from 19 matches, which puts them two points above Mohun Bagan Super Giant, despite having played an extra game.

Following the point deduction, Jamshedpur FC dropped down to eighth position with 20 points from 19 matches.

