ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC hold top spot despite Goalless draw against Mumbai City

Mumbai, Oct 2 Bengaluru FC’s perfect start to the Indian Super League season ended at the Mumbai Football Arena, following a 0-0 draw against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday. The draw kept the Blues at the top of the League with 10 points from four games, one above Punjab FC, who they meet in their next fixture at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on October 18th.

Stand-in head coach Renedy Singh rolled out an unchanged Bengaluru eleven from the side that took on Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday, with Sunil Chhetri and Mendez leading the line in what was a 4-4-2. The Islanders, meanwhile, made four changes to the side that took on Jamshedpur FC as Vikram Partap Singh, B Fernandes, J Manzorro and Nathan Rodrigues returned.

Mumbai started the stronger of the two sides, with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu called into action to collect crosses from Brandon Fernandes and Vikram Partap Singh in the early exchanges. Gurpreet was forced into making the first save of the game, pushing Nikos Karelis’ header away to keep it goalless. Bengaluru's persistence would create their first effort of the game, with Mendez played through by Noguera only for the Spanish striker to see his effort saved by Phurba Lachenpa.

Bengaluru had further chances through Vinith Venkatesh and Mendez, who climbed high to nod a cross from Roshan on target but for Lachenpa’s save. Mumbai had chances of their own through Yoell van Nieff and then Karelis again, but the Blues’ backline stood stubborn to see themselves through to the break with the scores unchanged.

Into the second period, Bengaluru made two changes as Vinith and Noguera were replaced by Fanai and Jorge Pereyra Diaz, the latter returning to face his former side, as the Blues switched to a 4-3-3 with Diaz tucking in alongside Chhetri and Mendez.

Bengaluru’s forays became more frequent with the fresh legs but the Blues failed to apply the finishing touch. Karelis and substitute Jon Toral added fresh impetus to the Islanders’ attack at the other end but came up against a spirited Gurpreet in the Bengaluru goal.

Mumbai had their best chance of the game from a set-piece when van Nieff’s whipped take fell for Tiri, whose effort on the dive cannoned back into play off the crossbar. Bengaluru had a big chance in the final moments of the game when substitute Sivasakthi Narayanan slipped away from his marker, but his shot was way off the target.

