ISL 2024-25: Borja Herrera’s late goal helps FC Goa rescue a point against NorthEast United FC

Fatorda (Goa), Oct 4 NorthEast United FC shared the spoils with FC Goa in a scintillating 3-3 draw in the Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Friday. Both teams went hammer and tongs with their respective frontline while the defenders had a tough day in the office. NorthEast United FC believed they had three points in the bag until Borja Herrera came up with a late stoppage-time goal to split the pie.

The Highlanders started the game on the front foot courtesy of their extremely flexible attack, with Jithin M.S., Alaeddine Ajaraie, and Nestor Albiach all interchanging positions. They were rewarded for the bright start as Nestor ran into the FC Goa penalty box like a hot knife through butter before nestling the ball into the back of the net in the sixth minute. He dazzled his way past a crowd of Goan defenders before beating Laxmikant Kattimani in goal.

The Gaurs were caught off guard by the pace and trickery of NorthEast United’s frontline as Ajaraie almost doubled the lead within three minutes of their first goal. Minutes later, Goa had a loud appeal for a penalty as Armando Sadiku went down in the box following a shirt tug by Michel Zabaco but the referee was completely disinterested.

Sadiku missed the best chance of the first half when he scuffed his shot wide from five yards following an exceptional low cross from Dejan Drazic. Two minutes later, Jithin controlled a long ball and released Ajaraie in space but the Moroccan’s subsequent effort was deflected out after Odei Onaindia threw his body on the line.

In the 45th minute, the hosts earned a penalty after Mohammed Ali Bemammer brought down Drazic in the danger area. Sadiku shouldered the responsibility of taking the spot-kick and hammered home the equaliser.

The host had a perfect start to the second period as Boris Singh won possession in the danger area and he released Ayush Chhetri in space in the box, who found Sadiku with an intricate low cross. The Albanian made no mistake to hand FC Goa the lead in the 47th minute.

However, the Juan Pedro Benali-coached team retaliated brilliantly in the 51st minute as Jithin, Ajaraie and Nestor combined with the latter slamming the ball past Kattimani to bring the match back on level terms. Five minutes later, the provider turned scorer when Ajaraie won possession in midfield and ran at the FC Goa defence with purpose. The Moroccan continued his goal-scoring streak with a vicious left-footed effort from just outside the box handing the visitors a deserved lead.

FC Goa came close to equalizing the score through Akash Sangwan in the 74th minute, but a full-stretched Gurmeet Singh denied his effort. However, the hosts ended the match on a flourish with some relentless attacks. They were finally rewarded when Borja Herrera combined with Drazic and the former hammered it home past Gurmeet in stoppage time.

The Gaurs almost found the winner when Drazic found himself in space but Gurmeet held his fort brilliantly, allowing the Highlanders to salvage a point from the match. Lastly, young defender Robin Yadav was given marching orders after he received his second yellow card for unfairly blocking Brison Fernandes.

NorthEast United FC will be in action again at home as they will host Chennaiyin FC on October 17, whereas FC Goa will welcome Mumbai City FC on October 19 in an afternoon fixture.

