ISL 2024-25: Irfan scores winner as Chennaiyin battle for gritty win over Hyderabad FC

Chennai, Dec 11 An early goal from Irfan Yadwad was the decider in Chennaiyin FC’s first home win of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season, a 1-0 triumph over Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. It turned out to be an apt celebration for head coach Owen Coyle’s milestone 50th game in charge.

Coyle, on Wednesday, became the first Chennaiyin FC head coach to reach the 50-match mark, as his team battled for three points amid difficult circumstances.

Looking for a reaction from his team, Coyle opted for Bikash Yumnam in central defence alongside captain Ryan Edwards. Laldinliana Renthlei and PC Laldinpuia guarded the wings, while further forward, Kiyan Nassiri made his first start of the season.

Chennaiyin enjoyed a blistering start in the torrential downpour, with Wilmar Jordan Gil and Kiyan both testing their luck early before Irfan put the home side ahead in the fifth minute. Latching onto an incredible through pass from playmaker Lukas Brambilla, the Indian striker squeezed the ball into the net from close range.

The Marina Machans nearly produced a second goal later on when Dinaliana’s teasing cross missed Irfan by millimetres. At the other end, custodian Mohammad Nawaz produced a fine, low stop to deny Andrei Alba’s effort from distance. Near the interval, however, Coyle was forced to make an unforeseen substitution, with Elsinho replacing the injured Edwards.

Seven minutes after the restart, Kiyan took on and beat his marker on the right flank before delivering a pinpoint cross into the box, which Jordan Gil fired over the bar on a volley. Minutes later, the Colombian forward sent his strike partner, Irfan, through on goal, who shot narrowly wide from a tight angle. Close to the hour, Coyle was forced into another change when his first-half substitute, Elsinho, suffered a serious collision and was stretchered off the pitch under medical care.

Chennaiyin finished the game with ten men after Shields was sent off by the referee for a second bookable offence. Despite the setbacks, the Marina Machans emerged from the game with three points and will now look to build on their success in their next match against Mumbai City on December 21.

