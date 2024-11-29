ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC look to overcome recent setbacks

Mumbai, Nov 29 Mumbai City FC will be up against Hyderabad FC in their upcoming Indian Super League 2024-25 clash at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Saturday. Mumbai City FC get into this game on the back of a 0-3 defeat to Punjab FC earlier this week. With 10 points from their first eight fixtures, courtesy of two wins and four draws, the Islanders sit in the 10th place in the ISL table.

Hyderabad FC too, went down to Odisha FC in the previous game. A heavy 0-6 loss should inspire them, come Saturday. Placed 11th on the ISL table, Hyderabad FC have accumulated seven points so far and have won as many games as the Islanders. In their last four outings against the Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City haven’t gone down to their opponents. They have won a fixture and drawn the other three. However, their latest meeting on April 1, 2024, saw the Islanders bag a 3-0 triumph over Hyderabad FC.

In the ongoing season, Mumbai City have conceded only one goal during the final 15 minutes of a match. This is the joint lowest along with Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC. It shows that they wrap up proceedings well, giving them ample time to stage a comeback towards the fag end if the need arises too.

Hyderabad FC have won both their previous away fixtures. The last time the outfit won more consecutive away clashes was between December 2022 and January 2023 (4 games). That streak, however, was ended by Mumbai City themselves on February 4, 2023 (1-1 draw). Can they make it three in a row to set a rather unique level of proficiency on the road?

They have conceded 16 goals in eight games this season. The last time, which is also the only time they conceded more goals after their first eight games was way back in the 2019-20 edition – 17 goals. They will have to keep a watch over their backline not losing shape easily at the home of the Islanders, who will be raring to unleash their optimum prowess after the setback against Punjab FC.

Mumbai City and Hyderabad FC have locked horns 10 times in the past in the ISL. While the Islanders have emerged victorious on three occasions, Hyderabad FC gathered two wins. Five fixtures have ended in a draw. Mumbai City have also scored more goals than Hyderabad FC in this fixture, 15 compared to their 12.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky acknowledged that Hyderabad FC have become a better team this season and hence the Islanders will have to change the way they approach this match.

“We have to prove that we can do better. We know that Hyderabad FC are more dangerous and a different team from last season. They can beat everyone. It’s about us, how we approach the game needs to be different,” Kratky said.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto expressed that they are raring to comeback from their last defeat, but admitted the challenges of facing the Islanders away from home. “Mumbai City FC are always a strong team, especially when they play at home. I think our last loss was a one-off result. It happens in football. But, how we react is more important. We have been trying to work on similar lines,” Singto said.

