ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC hope to bolster strong away record against Mumbai City

Mumbai, Dec 29 Mumbai City FC will host NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday. Mumbai City FC are fifth in the points table with 20 points from 12 games, while NorthEast United FC are in sixth place, having accumulated 18 points from 12 matches.

Mumbai City FC come into this clash after having won three of their last five matches while NorthEast United FC have secured two wins and losses each in the same span.

This will be the 21st ISL meeting between the two sides, with Mumbai City FC aiming to continue their dominance against NorthEast United FC. Mumbai City FC are unbeaten in their last six ISL encounters with NorthEast United FC (W4 D2), winning each of the last four.

The two teams have embraced slightly opposite playing philosophies this year. The Highlanders have scored 26 goals, only behind Bengaluru FC’s 27 and tied with the Mariners in the same metric. Whereas, Mumbai City FC have found the back of the net the fourth-least times in the competition (15). However, the home team has been more consistent defensively, keeping five clean sheets and conceding 13 goals, as opposed to the two clean sheets of the NorthEast United FC, who have conceded 20 strikes.

Mumbai City FC have kept clean sheets in their last four ISL matches, winning three of them. Another clean sheet against NorthEast United FC will see them equal their longest such streak in ISL history (five matches in November 2014). Their robust defensive foundation has laid the groundwork for their overall playing style this season.

NorthEast United FC have lost just one of their last five away matches (W2 D2), scoring multiple goals in four of them. They have scored 12 goals during this run, displaying a refined attacking approach on the road.

The Highlanders have scored a league-high eight goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season. However, their defence has been shaky, conceding four goals during the same phase. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali will have to find a way to ensure that his team doesn’t lose their shape and structure at the back in their quest for early goals.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky expressed that his team needs to consistently follow the processes that they have been doing so far.

“We need to play well, defend properly, the people who are coming off the bench have to do well too. We have to eliminate the chances for the opponents,” Kratky said.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali said that his team will have to stay true to their playing style.

“Every game is totally different. This team (Mumbai a city FC) have very different players and style of play. We need to focus on our plans, our style, our game plan,” Benali said.

