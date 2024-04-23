ISL announces tentative venue for 2023-24 final

New Delhi, April 23 The Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday announced that the 2023-24 season final is scheduled for May 4 and will be played at the home ground of the higher-ranked team in the league amongst the finalists.

Mohun Bagan pipped Mumbai City FC in a thriller on April 15 to bag the League Winner's Shield, with FC Goa finishing third. Kolkata, Mumbai and Goa are therefore in contention to host the ISL Final.

Odisha FC and FC Goa emerged victorious in their knockout matches against Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC respectively, securing their places in the ISL 2023-24 semifinals. The semifinal action kicks off with Mohun Bagan Super Giant facing Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The following day, on Wednesday, Mumbai City FC will clash with FC Goa in the first leg of their semifinal matchup in Goa.

Playoffs Schedule:

April 23: Semifinal 1 (First leg) – Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - (Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

April 24: Semifinal 2 (First leg) – FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - (Fatorda Stadium, Goa)

April 28: Semifinal 1 (Second leg) – Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC – (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

April 29: Semifinal 2 (Second leg) – Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa – (Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai)

May 4: Final – Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2 (Home of higher ranked team amongst the Finalists)

