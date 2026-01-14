ISPL Season 3: Delhi Superheros beat Bengaluru Strikers by 18 runs

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 14 : Delhi Superheros defeated Bengaluru Strikers in the 7th match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season 3 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Tuesday.

Defending a modest total of 73/7, the Superheros' bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to restrict the Strikers and seal the win, as per a press release from ISPL.

Batting first, Delhi Superheros posted 73/7 in their allotted 10 overs. The innings was a scrappy affair with wickets falling at regular intervals, but the middle order managed to push the score to a defendable total.

The Strikers' bowlers kept the scoring rate in check, preventing any single batter from dominating the innings.

In reply, Bengaluru Strikers struggled to build momentum from the outset. The chase was derailed early as they were reduced to 30/5, leaving them with a difficult task in the final overs.

The Delhi bowlers maintained a tight line and length, ensuring the pressure never eased on the chasing side. The Strikers were unable to break the shackles and were restricted to 55/9, falling well short of the target.

Padmesh Mahtre of Delhi Superheros put up an all-round show as he scored a vital 14 runs in the middle order and even picked up a couple of wickets. Fardeen Kazi of Bengaluru Strikers scored 29 but found no support from other batters.

Falcon Hyderabad Risers take on Majhi Mumbai on Wednesday (January 14) at 8 PM

Brief Scores: Delhi Superheros: 73/7 (10 overs); Padmesh Mhatre - 14 off 15, Imroz Khan 3/9

Bengaluru Strikers: 55/9 (Target: 74); Fardeen Kazi - 29 off 23, Aakash Singh - 3/5, Padmesh Mhatre - 2/4 . Result: Delhi Superheros won.

