ISSF Junior World Cup: India picks up two more golds, medal tally increases to 11

New Delhi [India], June 7 : India picked up two more golds, besides other medals at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Junior in Suhl, Germany, cementing their spot on the top of the medal tally, which now stands at five gold, four silver and two bronze medals, with two more competition days left.

Amanpreet Singh in the men's 25m Pistol and the women's 25m Pistol team comprising Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri and Simranpreet Kaur Brar, were the gold winners for India on the day, said a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday.

Amanpreet shot gold with a score of 586 in the men's 25m Pistol. Megana, Payal and Simranpreet combined for a score of 1719 for the women's team gold.

In the individual women's event, three Indians, Megana, Payal and Divanshi reached the final but Megana finished fourth with 22 hits, Payal fifth with 18 hits and Divanhsi was seventh with 11 hits.

In the men's individual event, apart from Amanpreet, Swaraj Bhondave was eighth with 574, Meshaak Ponnudurai ninth with 574, Abhimanyu Yadav 13th with 571 and Ankait Tomar 14th with 569.

In the junior men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Avinash Yadav was 28th with 573, Parikshit Singh Brar 31st with 572, Ramanya Tomar 40th with 567 and Harsh Singh finished 45th with a score of 566.

Korea is in the second position in the competition with four gold, three silver and one bronze medal, a total of eight medals. The USA is third with three gold medals and three silver medals each, as per ISSF's official website.

ISSF Junior World Cup started on June 1 and will end on June 9.

As per Olympics.com, the ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 in Suhl, Germany, features 39 Indian shooters, including world championship medalists Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Dhanush Srikanth.

The ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 in Suhl will include 511 junior shooters from 46 different countries.

The ISSF Junior World Cup, designed for shooters under the age of 21, includes individual and team events in pistol, rifle, and shotgun disciplines.

The Junior World Championships will be held in Changwon, Republic of Korea, from July 14 to 25 this year.

India won 33 medals at the Junior Shooting World Cup in Suhl last year, including 13 golds, 15 silvers, and five bronzes. That squad included Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.

