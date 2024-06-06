ISSF World Cup 2024: Sarabjot Singh bags gold in men's 10m air pistol event

Munich [Germany], June 6 : Ace Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh sealed a gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2024 in Munich on Thursday.

Sarabjot scored 242.7 to make his place in the first place and bag the gold medal in the final. People's Republic of China's Shuaihang Bu shot 242.5 for the silver. German shooter Robin Walter scored 220.0 and had to settle for the bronze medal in the tournament.

This was the second individual ISSF World Cup gold medal for Sarabjot Singh. In 2023, the Indian shooter won the same shooting event at the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal. The 22-year-old also won the air pistol mixed team gold medal in Baku in 2023.

Sarabjot Singh dominated the final right from the beginning of the game on Thursday. He took the lead in the first round despite a tough fight from Shuaihang Bu.

Sarabjot along with Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal sealed the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, last year. He also clinched a silver in the air pistol mixed team event along with Divya Thadigol.

The Indian also secured a quota for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics in the men's 10m air pistol with a bronze medal at the Asian Shooting Championship in the Republic of Korea.

