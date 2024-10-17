ISSF World Cup Final 2024: Anantjeet Singh Naruka Wins Bronze in Men's Skeet Shooting
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2024 01:56 PM2024-10-17T13:56:14+5:302024-10-17T13:58:31+5:30
New Delhi (October 17, 2024): Anantjeet Singh Naruka secured the bronze medal for India in the Men's Skeet Shooting event at the ISSF World Cup Final on Thursday. Naruka achieved a score of 43.
An Italian one-two in the Skeet Men final whilst Anantjeet Singh Naruka 🇮🇳 delights the New Delhi crowd 👏 #ISSFWorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/IRm4DMBhOa— ISSF (@issf_official) October 17, 2024
Italy's Tammaro Cassandro took home the gold medal with a score of 57, while his compatriot Gabriele Rossetti claimed silver with a score of 56.
This marks India's third medal at the event so far.
Naruka nails it🥳, shines with a #Bronze🥉— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 17, 2024
Anantjeet Singh Naruka wins 3⃣rd medal🎖️for 🇮🇳 with a final score of 43🥳 on debut #ISSF#WorldCup appereance😍
Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off, Anantjeet☑️#Shooting#Skeet#Championpic.twitter.com/mVipw1zETv