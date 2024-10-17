ISSF World Cup Final 2024: Anantjeet Singh Naruka Wins Bronze in Men's Skeet Shooting

New Delhi (October 17, 2024): Anantjeet Singh Naruka secured the bronze medal for India in the Men's Skeet Shooting event at the ISSF World Cup Final on Thursday. Naruka achieved a score of 43.

An Italian one-two in the Skeet Men final whilst Anantjeet Singh Naruka 🇮🇳 delights the New Delhi crowd 👏 #ISSFWorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/IRm4DMBhOa — ISSF (@issf_official) October 17, 2024

Italy's Tammaro Cassandro took home the gold medal with a score of 57, while his compatriot Gabriele Rossetti claimed silver with a score of 56.

This marks India's third medal at the event so far.