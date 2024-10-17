ISSF World Cup Final 2024: Anantjeet Singh Naruka Wins Bronze in Men's Skeet Shooting

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2024 01:56 PM2024-10-17T13:56:14+5:302024-10-17T13:58:31+5:30

ISSF World Cup Final 2024: Anantjeet Singh Naruka Wins Bronze in Men's Skeet Shooting

New Delhi (October 17, 2024): Anantjeet Singh Naruka secured the bronze medal for India in the Men's Skeet Shooting event at the ISSF World Cup Final on Thursday. Naruka achieved a score of 43.

Italy's Tammaro Cassandro took home the gold medal with a score of 57, while his compatriot Gabriele Rossetti claimed silver with a score of 56.

This marks India's third medal at the event so far.

Tags :Issf world cupIssf world cupShootingBronze medalSports News