It was a daydream that India would travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy, says Mohammad Hafeez

New Delhi, Nov 11 Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez claimed that India's travel to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy was a "daydream" after reports surfaced that BCCI has informed the ICC of the Indian government's decision to not send the team for the mega event.

Refusing any safety concerns, Hafeez questioned how Pakistan is not safe for India as they are hosting other teams in the country. The veteran cricketer said that he is awaiting a stern response from the Pakistan government and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"It was a daydream that India would come to Pakistan to play in Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan is safe & ready to host the event. Pakistan hosting all cricket nations at home but somehow not secure for India. Waiting for strong & surprised response from government & PCB," Hafeez wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has received an email from the ICC (International Cricket Council), stating that the Indian board has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025," PCB spokesman Sami Ul Hasan said. "The PCB has forwarded that email to the government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance," Hasan added.

The Champions Trophy will feature eight teams - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa - competing in two groups of four, followed by semifinals and a final.

The PCB is determined to host the entire Champions Trophy in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9. It has proposed holding all of India's matches in Lahore, a city near the Indian border, to simplify logistics and security arrangements. Additionally, the PCB plans to issue around 17,000 tickets for Indian fans wishing to support their team. The final is set to take place in Lahore, along with any semifinal involving India, should they qualify.

Since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, India have not played an international match in Pakistan. India did not travel to Pakistan last year for Asia Cup and their matches were played in Sri Lanka. However, Pakistan visited India to play in the ODI World Cup 2023 and made an early exit from the tournament.

