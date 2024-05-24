It will be a 'double-digit' for sure: Mandeep Kaur on India's medal tally in Paris Paralympic

By Aniket Datta

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 : Indian para shuttler and Asian Para Games 2023 bronze medalist Mandeep Kaur has said that India's medal tally in the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be a "double-digit" for sure.

Speaking to ANI, Mandeep said that all badminton players who have qualified for the upcoming Paralympics will have an edge to win medals in the marquee event. She added that this year India will have good results in the Paris Paralympics.

"It will be a double-digit for sure. There's a chance that all the para-badminton players who have qualified for the Paralympics have a chance to win medals. Since we can understand it from their performance in international tournaments. We will have a good result this year in the Paris Paralympics," Mandeep said.

With 19 medals - five gold, eight silver, and six bronze - Tokyo 2020 was India's best-ever Paralympics.

Mandeep further said that she was very happy and working very hard for the Paralympic games. "I have qualified for the Paris Paralympics. I am feeling very happy, we are working very hard and practice is also going well," she added.

The para shuttler added she along with her teammates are working on their weaknesses during the practice.

"Our practice schedule has also changed. We are mainly working on our weaknesses. We have a different session to work on our fitness. Our practice session is going better than earlier," she added.

When asked about her coach Gaurav Khanna's role, Mandeep added that he helps the players in the best way possible and has changed the schedule of the athletes who have qualified for the Paris Paralympics.

"He helps all the players in the best way. Players who have qualified for the Paris Paralympics, sir have changed their schedule. He supports us a lot and motivates us. He told me to take rest properly and asked me not to miss any sessions. He asked me to take rest if there's any pain so that I can stay fit before the upcoming Paralympics," she further added.

The 28-year-old accepted that in terms of looks, the abled body players weakly look at them.

"In our para academy, when few abled body players practice with us then they get shocked that even para players can perform like that. But in terms of looks, the abled body players look at us in a weak manner, which is wrong," she added.

She concluded thanking the government for helping the para-athletes in whichever way it is possible.

"The Indian government has helped us a lot. They play a big role, that game is rising in the country," she concluded.

With her stupendous performance in the World Championships, Mandeep confirmed her berth in the upcoming Paris Paralympics. The Paralympics is scheduled to start on August 28 in Paris and will conclude on September 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor