"It will be phenomenal": Former cricketer Nikhil Chopra on India's 2036 Olympics bid

New Delhi [India], November 9 : Former cricketer Nikhil Chopra on Saturday reflected on India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics and said that it will be phenomenal if it takes place.

India officially made the bid to host the 2036 edition of the Olympics and Paralympics Games in the nation.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on October 1 formally sent a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission expressing India's interest in hosting the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

India ended its campaign at the recently concluded Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

Speaking to ANI, Chopra said that India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics shows how the nation is moving ahead. He also hoped that India would get the chance to host the prestigious multi-sport event.

"It's good. The way and the vibrancy with which our country is moving ahead, in every field - in sports too. I hope we will get it (to host the 2036 Olympics). It will be phenomenal," Chopra said.

India has been slowly taking giant steps in multi-sporting events over the years.

Last year in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time ever, ending with 107 and 111 medals respectively. India also captured 61 medals in the Commonwealth Games back in 2022 in Birmingham, though their best medal count was 101 at home in 2010.

India finished in the 71st place on the Paris Olympics medals tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals.

