"It's a big opportunity for Indian players": Indian Rugby player Aakash Balmiki on inaugural edition of RPL

New Delhi [India] June 6 : Mumbai Dreamers player Aakash Balmiki believes that the inaugural edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) in India is a significant opportunity for Indian players to elevate the game.

He notes that the game is widely recognised in the country, providing a great platform to encourage players and increase their involvement.

"I think for the Indian players, it's a big opportunity for us, you know, to take this game to the next level. Everybody knows about this game in the country. And you know, it's really good platform that every player will get encouraged that they want to be part of it and get involved with it," Aakash Balmiki told ANI.

Indian Rugby Football Union, the RPL is the first franchise-based league in the world and will have six founding franchises in the opening edition. The League will kick off from June 15 to 29, 2025, at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai.

He reflected on the Mumbai Dreamers environment, how coaches have created a welcoming atmosphere, and how British players share their experience and playing style with them so that all the players can match up.

"It's like a very comfortable environment coaches and the team have created for us. And it's like very comfortable, like everybody's like helping each other, especially the players have come from, you know, the series and the British players like very welcoming. And, you know, they're sharing their experience with us. They're trying to, you know, share their playing style with us so that we can match up."

He shared his experience playing for the Dallas Harlequins Rugby Football Club and how he will use his expertise from Dallas for Mumbai Dreamers in the Rugby Premier League.

"Dallas, it's completely different. I was playing 15 aside, not sevens. And it's like more people in the same field. And so, yeah, it was like a different experience. I played against people who have played in the World Cup, played in the Tongan and someone. So I played against them. So it's like an experience for me, and I learned a lot. Now I'm trying to, you know, use that experience here with the Mumbai Dreamers. And hopefully, like, you know, we do well."

He also reflected on his childhood experience with Khelo Rugby, where he played the sport. Now, he coaches young coaches, aiming to have them return to their communities and share their experiences, mirroring his journey.

I grew up with an organisation called Khelo Rugby. When I was kid, I got introduced with that organisation. And yeah, as a kid, playing, played the rugby in that organisation. Now I'm taking charge. And, you know, I coach coaches, like young coaches. So that the community they come from, they go back to the same community. And, you know, share the same experience that I had when I was a kid," he added.

RPL will feature six city-based teams, showcasing elite talent from top rugby nations around the globe, along with top-tier players from India. The league will feature some of the best 7s rugby talent internationally as well as from India.

