It's a great initiative to bring the game of cricket to full beauty: Ambati Rayudu on Sign-Language feed

Mumbai, April 13 In a monumental move towards inclusivity, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, launched Sign Language commentary for the IPL, catering to Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing, and Visually Impaired fans. This revolutionary feature not only caters to differently-abled audiences but also establishes a new benchmark for accessibility in cricketainment.

With descriptive commentary in Hindi complemented by English graphics, Star Sports ensures that all fans can engage with the game on an equal footing, fostering a more inclusive sporting landscape.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Cricket Live, former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu praised the innovation, highlighting the importance of bringing the game's beauty to all fans.

"We all are very fortunate to have lived through really iconic moments in commentary, especially MS Dhoni's 'World Cup-winning Six' being called by Ravi Shastri. Everybody deserves to enjoy the game in its fullest, and I think it's a great innovation to bring the game in its full beauty to everybody who is not so fortunate to hear. I think it's a great innovation."

The introduction of the Sign Language Feed with Descriptive Commentary marks a new era in sports broadcasting, where inclusivity and accessibility become tangible realities. This ground-breaking initiative aims to ensure that all cricket enthusiasts can enjoy the excitement of the game with descriptive commentary and inclusive features. Star Sports' introduction of Sign Language commentary represents a significant step towards creating a more inclusive sporting environment.

West Indian batting legend Brian Lara expressed his excitement about the Sign Language Feed, emphasizing its significance for differently-abled spectators. "Unfortunately, there are spectators who would not be able to hear. They would be able to see IPL visually, but the ability now to understand what the commentators are saying gives it a lot more action for them, and I think they will enjoy it because I enjoy it. I mean, just knowing that a lot of people will now have the opportunity to be a real part of the game, not just through visuals but with this sign language feed, is really exciting."

