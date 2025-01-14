"It's an honour to play against the best": Brazilian Kho Kho player Nicholas Tadeu Santos Da Silva on playing against India

New Delhi [India], January 14 : Brazilian Kho Kho team player, Nicholas Tadeu Santos Da Silva, spoke passionately about the honour and excitement of participating in the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in India. With the tournament marking a milestone in the sport's history, Da Silva shared his thoughts on the journey, the competition, and the warm hospitality they've received in India.

Reflecting on their first match against India, Da Silva emphasized the significance of playing against India.

"It's an honour to play against the best. We are learning a lot on a daily basis, and I believe we are going to give a competitive match. We are training for that. We want to give a beautiful game and play a beautiful game. It's a big honour to play against India," Da Silva told ANI.

When asked about the experience of being in India for this historic event, Da Silva couldn't contain his excitement.

"It's a level of excitement that I can't describe. It's a dream coming true. It's surreal for us. In Brazil, we came all the way here to play, and we could not imagine the size of this World Cup," he shared, clearly in awe of the opportunity.

The athlete also spoke about the joyous atmosphere and cultural richness of the host country. "It was amazing; it was a feeling I was in the clouds, you know. There were beautiful dances," he recalled, highlighting the vibrant energy surrounding the event.

The Brazilian team has also been deeply moved by the warm reception they've received in India.

"Hospitality, it's amazing, and it's been amazing. Everybody is taking care of us. We really don't want to go. We want this to last forever," Da Silva concluded, expressing his gratitude for the kindness shown by the host nation.

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup finally kickstarted in New Delhi on Monday with a grand opening ceremony and will be held till January 19. The first match of the tournament saw India play Nepal in men's action. The women's action will kickstart on Tuesday with England taking on Australia. Brazil's men's team will play India on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor