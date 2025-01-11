IWL 2024-25: Sethu FC edge past newcomers Sribhumi FC

Chennai, Jan 11 Former champions Sethu FC defeated newly-promoted Sribhumi FC 1-0 to make a winning start in their 2024-25 Indian Women’s League (IWL) campaign at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. After a closely-fought first half, Ugandan midfielder Amnah Nababi’s volley at the hour mark earned all three points for Shareef Khan’s side against last season’s IWL 2 champions.

After playing out of Goa last season, Sethu will be delighted to make a perfect start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in their home state of Tamil Nadu.

Sethu saw plenty of the ball right from the start, with their three centre-backs patiently building from the defence. Lisham Babina Devi’s defence-splitting passes and Malavika P’s electric runs down the wings caused Sribhumi trouble throughout the game, but the hosts had limited opportunities to enter the penalty area in the first half as the visitors remained compact in the middle.

Sribhumi were dangerous moving forward on the break thanks to the pace of Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi on the right, Mousumi Murmu on the left and Rimpa Haldar in the attacking midfield. Skipper Ngangom Bala Devi was helpful with her neat link-up play.

In fact, she set up two gilt-edged opportunities for Mousumi within the first four minutes which the 20-year-old failed to capitalise upon, cutting inside and shooting over with the right foot on both occasions.

Both goalkeepers were kept busy in the opening minutes of the second half. Sethu’s Sarangthem Khambi Chanu pushed away Apurna Narzary’s 20-yard effort before Sribhumi’s Moirangthem Monalisha Devi collected Cameroonian Moussa Zouwairatou’s grounded strike.

But Monalisha could do nothing when Sethu scored the breakthrough goal through Amnah Nababi in the 59th minute. The Sribhumi defence was caught asleep as the Ugandan midfielder got on the end of a bouncing ball at the edge of the area. She triggered a right-footed volley that landed into the far corner, way out of Monalisha’s reach to score her first IWL goal.

Sribhumi upped the ante in search of the equaliser and grew more and more desperate as the clock ticked down. Head coach Sujata Kar brought on Nitu Linda and Nameirakpam Arina Devi in an attempt to gain more midfield control.

The visitors’ best goal-scoring chance came in the 81st minute when Anita Kumari curled a right-footed shot from 25 yards out but it was marvellously tipped over by Khambi to salvage all three points for Sethu.

