IWL 2025-26: Nita FC down battling Sribhumi 3-2 in an exciting finish

Kalyani, Jan 9 In what was a nail-biting finish, Nita Football Academy got the better of Sribhumi Football Club 3-2 as Pyari Xaxa headed home the winner in the final minute of regulation time at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Friday.

An own goal by Sribhumi’s Karishma Shirvoikar gave Nita FA the lead in the 25th minute. But Anju Tamang restored parity in the second minute of injury time of the first half. Pyari Xaxa put Nita FA ahead five minutes after the restart, only for Karishma to level the scores in the 67th minute.

Just as the match seemed headed for a draw, Pyari Xaxa rose to head home her 10th goal of the tournament as Nita FA stunned their rivals to win 3-2 eventually.

Nita FA took their points tally to 13 from seven matches, having won four, drawn one, and lost two. Sribhumi FC remained on nine points from six matches, having won three and lost as many as well.

In a game which oscillated between defensive errors and fine coordinated movements, it was Nita FA’s hard-working midfield that held them in good stead and played a huge role in their eventual victory.

Jasoda Munda, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, and their Ghanaian midfielder Matilda Kwao, who worked overtime to not only initiate effective moves but also dropped down to support the defence. Their tireless work prevented Sribhumi’s dangerous duo of Anju Tamang and Dangmei Grace from moving freely or even looking for breakaway runs into the box, as it allowed the Nita defence to function deep and deny the opponents a clear look at the goal. Though goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel did let in two more due to mix-ups, she was never really tested from afar.

Jasoda and Matilda also moved up in tandem at times, as when they traded passes inside the box and set up a shot for Jasoda, whose effort travelled straight into the hands of goalkeeper Monalisha Devi in the 10th minute of the game.

It was the Nita left flank which was the most vibrant as the young and speedy Neha spelt danger time and again for the Sribhumi defence. Wing-back Mamta had a trying time and came up with a few fouls and was eventually booked by Referee Pooja S for tripping Neha in the second half. It was Neha’s centre from the left which saw Sribhumi clear away at the expense of a corner.

Neha herself curled her left-footer from the quarter-circle into the box. But Karishma Shirvoikar at the near post, back-headed it in trying to clear, and it landed into the net past a bemused Monalisa.

With Pyari Xaxa functioning on the right, the defence concentrated more on her. That left Neha unmarked more often than not, and Matilda made good use of the space to set up Neha on the way to the goal. But despite showing a lot of speed, Neha was muscled out by the more sturdy Mamta.

Much against the run of play, Sribhumi snatched the equaliser. As Nita relaxed towards the end of the first half, Sribhumi exploited the space in the centre to piece together a strong move. Stopper Susana Konadu failed to clear as Karishma rushed in. Goalkeeper Adrija rushed out, and as the ball rolled clear, Anju Tamang did well to roll it into an empty net to put the game back on level terms.

Nita FA were in command after resumption, and the foul by Mamta on Neha, which resulted in her being booked, and the consequent free-kick led to Nita taking the lead again. Sribhumi’s defence failed to clear Jasoda’s free-kick, and Pyari Xaxa pushed home from close as the ball ran loose in front of her 10 minutes into the second half.

It was Sribhumi’s turn to step up the pace in order to get back into the game. Rimpa Haldar, on the right, showed plenty of speed to turn the ball into the box a few times to pile up pressure. As she pushed one back to Anju Tamang in the centre, Dangmei Grace moved deeper to the right. But Anju Tamang did a half turn and floated in a left footer to the opposite end. Karishma Shirvoikar had moved up unnoticed into the

As the ball lobbed ahead, she deftly touched it and let fly a rising left-footer that settled into the near post with goalkeeper Adrija taken by surprise. And it was 2-2 in the 67th minute.

After a spell of midfield play with neither set of defenders willing to give any elbow room on either side, the prospect of a draw loomed large as time ticked away.

But a superb move down the left saw Sussana Konadu send Neha away down the flank. The young winger advanced right up to the goal line and pulled her cross high into the box. Defender Sang Tamang allowed it to lob behind her. But Pyari Xaxa, who had positioned herself just behind Sanju, rose to head it into the near post for what turned out to be the winner and the 10th goal of the tournament for her.

Nita then slowed down the pace of the game and confidently played out the add-on time of five minutes to take home full points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor