IWL: Sethu FC breeze past HOPS FC to win 2-0 at Ambedkar Stadium

New Delhi, Feb 2 Sethu FC returned to winning ways after a gap of one match when they scored once in each half to beat hosts HOPS FC 2-0 at the Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday.

The winners scored through Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi (30’) and Cameroonian Moussa Zouwairatou (54’) to take their points tally to 10 from five matches. HOPS continue to be at the bottom of the table with one point from five outings.

From the very first whistle, Sethu FC stamped their authority on the game, enjoying near-complete possession and pinning HOPS FC deep in their own half. Sethu’s midfielders Amnah Nababi, Malavika P, Purnima Kumari, and Hadijah Nandago orchestrated the play with precision, threading quick one-touch passes and executing seamless give-and-go movements.

In the 30th minute, Sethu FC took the lead through a composed finish by Nirmala Devi. A long free-kick from K Ngopawdi near the halfway line caused chaos in the HOPS box as their goalkeeper rushed out but spilled the ball. Nirmala pounced on the loose ball and calmly lobbed it into the top right corner.

As the match progressed, Sethu’s dominance only grew. HOPS, forced into a reactive style of play, relied heavily on counterattacks but struggled to break through Sethu’s organised lines. The midfield quartet continued to pull the strings, weaving patterns that left Hops chasing shadows.

Sethu FC continued their set-piece dominance as Ngopawdi delivered yet another decisive free-kick, this time from the attacking half. Her flat, inch-perfect delivery evaded the HOPS defence, landing perfectly for Moussa, who rose unmarked to head the ball into the centre of the goal. HOPS goalkeeper Manisha, caught out of position, could only watch as the ball sailed past her into the net.

It was clear that Sethu’s tactical brilliance and midfield control had outclassed their opponents, leaving HOPS with little to show for their efforts. Sethu FC continued to dictate the tempo, carving out chance after chance but failing to add to their tally as their finishing lacked the final touch.

