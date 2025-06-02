Iyer, Hardik fined after PBKS, MI maintain slow over-rate in Qualifier 2

Delhi, June 2 Punjab KIngs skipper Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya both were fined after their respective teams maintained slow over-rates during their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 face-off in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

As it was PBKS' second over-rate offence this season, Iyer was fined Rs 24 lakh. The rest of the team members were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

On the other hand, this was MI's third such offence as a result of which Hardik was fined Rs 30 lakh and the rest of the team members were fined Rs 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

"Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Qualifier 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the IPL statement read.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has also been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate. As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 Lakh. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.

The match was delayed for over two hours because of rain in Ahmedabad just after the toss and the rule changed this year, allowing for playoff games to start late by two hours.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Naman Dhir dished out high tempo knocks to help MI post a challenging 203/6. In reply, PBKS chased total down with more than an over to spare,booking their place in the final of IPL 2025 with a commanding five-wicket win.

Skipper Iyer led from the front with a sensational 87 not out off 41 balls, guiding PBKS to a successful 204-run chase with six balls to spare.

PBKS will now join RCB in the final, making it there for the 1st time since 2014, and marking the 1st occasion since 2016 that the game will see a new champion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor