J-K CM Omar Abdullah sends "heartiest congratulations" to Rakesh Kumar on receiving prestigious Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday sent his "heartiest congratulations" to Paralympian Rakesh Kumar on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Indian Paralympic medallist Rakesh Kumar was awarded the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

The Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the bronze medal in the mixed team compound event with a win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy at the Paris Paralympics last year. For his exceptional performance in the Paralympics, his name was considered for the Arjuna Award.

Taking to X, Omar Abdullah said that Rakesh has made a name for himself in the field of para-archery. The CM added that Rakesh has served as an inspiration for all the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Heartiest congratulations to Olympian Rakesh Kumar of Katra for being conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2024 at the hands of the Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu Sahiba. Rakesh has made a name for himself in the field of para-archery and serves as an inspiration for all of us in J&K. I wish him more success going ahead," Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the most by the country in the history of the competition.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have been conferred with the Arjuna Awards.

